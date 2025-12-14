Menu
Films
Deep Sea
Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Astana
14 December 2025
Deep Sea Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Deep Sea?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:20
from 2000 ₸
12:30
from 2000 ₸
16:30
from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:20
from 2000 ₸
12:30
from 2000 ₸
16:30
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
11:00
from 1900 ₸
16:15
from 2900 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
16:40
from 2800 ₸
