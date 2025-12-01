Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Deep Sea
Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Astana
Deep Sea, 2023 Screening times in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Deep Sea?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:20
from 1800 ₸
12:30
from 1800 ₸
16:30
from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:20
from 1800 ₸
12:30
from 1800 ₸
16:30
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
11:00
from 1900 ₸
16:15
from 2900 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
16:40
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20
from 2600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree