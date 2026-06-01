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Kinoafisha Films The Dreadful The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Astana 5 June 2026

The Dreadful Showtimes – 5 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Tomorrow 4 Fri 5 Sat 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
14:30 from 30000 ₸ 18:30 from 30000 ₸
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