Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Badlands Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Astana 18 November 2025

Badlands Showtimes – 18 November 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Tue 11 Wed 12 Thu 13 Fri 14 Sat 15 Sun 16 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Badlands? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
14:00 from 25000 ₸ 15:55 from 25000 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more