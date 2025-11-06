Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Badlands
Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Astana
6 November 2025
Badlands Showtimes – 6 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Thu
6
Format
All
IMAX
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Badlands?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
3D, IMAX, RU
11:30
from 3500 ₸
13:50
from 3500 ₸
16:10
from 4000 ₸
18:30
from 4500 ₸
20:50
from 4500 ₸
23:10
from 4500 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
3D, IMAX, RU
16:00
from 4000 ₸
18:30
from 4500 ₸
21:00
from 4500 ₸
23:30
from 4500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree