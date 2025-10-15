Menu
Films
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey, 2025 Screening times in Astana
15 October 2025
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:25
from 1600 ₸
14:25
from 1600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
12:20
from 1600 ₸
16:10
from 1600 ₸
18:25
from 10000 ₸
