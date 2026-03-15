Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic, 2026 Screening times in Astana
24 March 2026
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Showtimes – 24 March 2026 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Thu
19
Fri
20
Sat
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
10:00
from 30000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree