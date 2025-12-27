Menu
Kinoafisha Films Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana 28 December 2025

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Showtimes – 28 December 2025 Screenings in Astana

Today 27 Tomorrow 28
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
18:20 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
23:10 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
23:25 from 3200 ₸
