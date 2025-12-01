Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Astana
21 December 2025
Smashing Machine Showtimes – 21 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
Goofs
All about film
Thu
18
Fri
19
Sat
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Smashing Machine?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
23:45
from 30000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree