Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Smashing Machine Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Thu 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Smashing Machine? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
23:45 from 30000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more