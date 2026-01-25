Menu
Films
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother, 2025 Screening times in Astana
28 January 2026
Father Mother Sister Brother Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
About
Tomorrow
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
18:05
from 3000 ₸
