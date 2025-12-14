Menu
Not Without Hope
Not Without Hope, 2024 Screening times in Astana
14 December 2025
Not Without Hope Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:20
from 2900 ₸
20:15
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:00
from 3000 ₸
11:50
from 1900 ₸
19:30
from 3500 ₸
00:00
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
16:55
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
