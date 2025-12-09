Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Not Without Hope
Not Without Hope, 2024 Screening times in Astana
10 December 2025
Not Without Hope Showtimes – 10 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Wed
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Not Without Hope?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:25
from 1700 ₸
21:50
from 2500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
20:35
from 2500 ₸
23:25
from 2200 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
16:00
from 1500 ₸
23:35
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree