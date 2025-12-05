Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Not Without Hope
Not Without Hope, 2024 Screening times in Astana
Not Without Hope, 2024 Screening times in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Not Without Hope?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:25
from 2300 ₸
21:50
from 3500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
20:35
from 3500 ₸
23:45
from 3000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
16:00
from 2800 ₸
23:35
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree