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Kinoafisha Films Korolyok moey lyubvi Korolyok moey lyubvi, 2026 Screening times in Astana 12 April 2026

Korolyok moey lyubvi Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 11 Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
16:00 from 2200 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
16:00 from 2200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
23:45 from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
12:30 from 10000 ₸
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