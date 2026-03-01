Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Guantanamera Guantanamera, 2025 Screening times in Astana 6 March 2026

Guantanamera Showtimes – 6 March 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 6
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Guantanamera? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:35 from 1500 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25 from 1500 ₸ 15:05 from 2200 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Hamnet
Hamnet
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more