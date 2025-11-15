Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Astana
15 November 2025
Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
All about film
Thu
13
Fri
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Now You See Me 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
17:50
from 25000 ₸
19:55
from 25000 ₸
22:00
from 25000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree