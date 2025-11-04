Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana
4 November 2025
The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 4 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Thu
30
Fri
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
10:00
from 25000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree