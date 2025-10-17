Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana
17 October 2025
The Black Phone 2 Showtimes – 17 October 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Sat
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
14:40
from 1800 ₸
17:00
from 2000 ₸
21:00
from 2200 ₸
23:20
from 2200 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:10
from 2300 ₸
14:25
from 2900 ₸
16:00
from 2900 ₸
19:00
from 3500 ₸
23:00
from 3000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
11:05
from 1900 ₸
12:50
from 2300 ₸
15:25
from 12000 ₸
17:05
from 2900 ₸
19:30
from 3500 ₸
21:15
from 3500 ₸
22:50
from 3500 ₸
23:25
from 3000 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
11:30
from 25000 ₸
15:05
from 25000 ₸
23:55
from 25000 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
15:00
from 3000 ₸
00:10
from 3400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree