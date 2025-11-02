Menu
Films
Finnick 2
Finnick 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana
2 November 2025
Finnick 2 Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Astana
All about animated film
Today
1
Tomorrow
2
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Finnick 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
13:10
from 2000 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
13:10
from 2000 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:50
from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
12:50
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:20
from 2300 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:20
from 1900 ₸
17:30
from 2900 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:00
from 2600 ₸
14:05
from 2800 ₸
