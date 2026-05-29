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Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Astana
29 May 2026
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:15
from 3200 ₸
15:50
from 3200 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:25
from 2000 ₸
14:30
from 3000 ₸
16:20
from 3000 ₸
18:00
from 3800 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:25
from 2600 ₸
16:05
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
11:00
from 2600 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
15:20
from 3000 ₸
16:20
from 3000 ₸
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