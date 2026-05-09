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Kinoafisha Films Angels of War Angels of War, 2026 Screening times in Astana 11 May 2026

Angels of War Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Mon 11
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
19:15 from 2400 ₸
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