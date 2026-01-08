Menu
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana
8 January 2026
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 8 January 2026 Screenings in Astana
All about animated film
Today
8
Tomorrow
9
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
11:00
from 1700 ₸
13:10
from 1700 ₸
14:25
from 1700 ₸
16:35
from 1700 ₸
18:45
from 2000 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
11:00
from 1700 ₸
13:10
from 1700 ₸
14:25
from 1700 ₸
16:35
from 1700 ₸
18:45
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:15
from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:40
from 1700 ₸
13:05
from 10000 ₸
14:40
from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:40
from 1900 ₸
12:40
from 1900 ₸
13:50
from 1900 ₸
14:50
from 2100 ₸
15:50
from 2100 ₸
16:50
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2100 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
20:30
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20
from 1900 ₸
12:20
from 1900 ₸
13:30
from 1900 ₸
14:30
from 2100 ₸
15:30
from 2100 ₸
15:40
from 2100 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
16:40
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
18:30
from 2300 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
15:10
from 2100 ₸
16:10
from 2100 ₸
17:20
from 2100 ₸
18:20
from 2100 ₸
