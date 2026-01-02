Menu
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana 4 January 2026

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 4 January 2026 Screenings in Astana

How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman 3D g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
12:25 from 2200 ₸ 13:10 from 2200 ₸ 14:30 from 2800 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3400 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana) g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
12:25 from 2200 ₸ 13:10 from 2200 ₸ 14:30 from 2800 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3400 ₸
Arsenal g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
10:20 from 2000 ₸ 14:30 from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
10:20 from 2000 ₸ 14:30 from 2000 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
11:15 from 2600 ₸ 13:30 from 2800 ₸ 15:45 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:20 from 2600 ₸ 10:50 from 2600 ₸ 12:20 from 2600 ₸ 13:30 from 2600 ₸ 14:30 from 3000 ₸ 15:30 from 3000 ₸ 15:40 from 3000 ₸ 16:30 from 3000 ₸ 16:40 from 3000 ₸ 17:30 from 3000 ₸ 18:30 from 3400 ₸ 19:20 from 3400 ₸ 19:30 from 3400 ₸ 20:20 from 3400 ₸
