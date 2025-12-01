Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Astana
30 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 30 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about animated film
Tomorrow
30
Wed
31
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Arman 3D
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanbay Batyra, 21, TRTs «Aziya park»
2D
10:10
from 1300 ₸
19:15
from 1300 ₸
Arman Asia Park (Astana)
g. Astana, levyy bereg, TRTs «Asia Park»
2D, RU
10:10
from 1300 ₸
19:15
from 1300 ₸
Arsenal
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarin, 4
2D
12:40
from 1800 ₸
14:45
from 1800 ₸
16:50
from 2000 ₸
Arsenal 3D
g. Astana, ul. Y. Altynsarina, 4
2D, RU
12:40
from 1800 ₸
14:45
from 1800 ₸
16:50
from 2000 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr
g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:50
from 2000 ₸
14:00
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 4000 ₸
22:10
from 4000 ₸
00:20
from 3600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
10:45
from 2000 ₸
14:05
from 3000 ₸
16:40
from 3000 ₸
18:30
from 3800 ₸
23:45
from 3500 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
10:05
from 1500 ₸
12:20
from 1500 ₸
16:55
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:20
from 1700 ₸
12:30
from 1700 ₸
14:30
from 1700 ₸
14:40
from 1700 ₸
15:30
from 1700 ₸
15:40
from 1700 ₸
16:40
from 1700 ₸
17:00
from 1700 ₸
17:40
from 1700 ₸
18:00
from 1700 ₸
18:50
from 1700 ₸
19:50
from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
11:20
from 1700 ₸
13:30
from 1700 ₸
14:30
from 1700 ₸
15:00
from 1700 ₸
15:40
from 1700 ₸
16:00
from 1700 ₸
16:20
from 1700 ₸
16:40
from 1700 ₸
17:10
from 1700 ₸
17:20
from 1700 ₸
18:10
from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
13:20
from 1700 ₸
14:20
from 1700 ₸
15:40
from 1700 ₸
16:40
from 1700 ₸
17:30
from 1700 ₸
18:00
from 1700 ₸
18:30
from 1700 ₸
19:00
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Fackham Hall
2025, Great Britain, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree