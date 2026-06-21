Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Astana 25 June 2026

Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Tue 23 Wed 24 Thu 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
11:30 from 30000 ₸ 12:20 from 30000 ₸ 13:10 from 30000 ₸ 16:50 from 30000 ₸ 18:40 from 30000 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more