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Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Astana
25 June 2026
Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
11:30
from 30000 ₸
12:20
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