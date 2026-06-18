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Michael
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Astana
19 June 2026
Michael Showtimes – 19 June 2026 Screenings in Astana
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How do I book tickets for Michael?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way
g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
15:25
from 1700 ₸
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