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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Astana 19 June 2026

Michael Showtimes – 19 June 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Today 18 Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
15:25 from 1700 ₸
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