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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Astana 28 May 2026

Michael Showtimes – 28 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:15 from 1700 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
16:00 from 1700 ₸ 20:45 from 1700 ₸ 23:30 from 1700 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
21:55 from 30000 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
12:00 from 1900 ₸ 14:50 from 2100 ₸ 15:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:40 from 2100 ₸ 18:40 from 2100 ₸ 20:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:30 from 2300 ₸ 23:20 from 2300 ₸ 00:20 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
12:30 from 1900 ₸ 13:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:40 from 1900 ₸ 15:10 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2100 ₸ 18:50 from 2100 ₸ 19:00 from 2300 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 20:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:30 from 2300 ₸ 22:30 from 2300 ₸ 23:20 from 2300 ₸ 00:20 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
13:00 from 1900 ₸ 14:00 from 1900 ₸ 15:50 from 2100 ₸ 16:50 from 2100 ₸ 18:40 from 2300 ₸ 19:40 from 2300 ₸ 20:40 from 15000 ₸ 21:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:40 22:30 from 2300 ₸ 23:30 from 15000 ₸ 00:30
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