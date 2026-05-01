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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Astana 14 May 2026

Michael Showtimes – 14 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D
16:20 from 30000 ₸ 20:45 from 30000 ₸
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