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Michael
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Astana
24 April 2026
Michael Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Keruen Cinema
g. Nur-Sultan, ul. Dostyk, 16, Talan Gallery, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:40
from 30000 ₸
17:45
from 30000 ₸
20:30
from 30000 ₸
22:45
from 30000 ₸
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