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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Astana 23 April 2026

Michael Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Wed 22 Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, IMAX, RU
15:40 from 4500 ₸ 18:30 from 5000 ₸ 21:20 from 5000 ₸ 00:10 from 4500 ₸
2D, RU
17:10 from 15000 ₸ 20:00 from 15000 ₸ 22:50 from 15000 ₸
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