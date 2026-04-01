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Michael
Michael, 2026 Screening times in Astana
23 April 2026
Michael Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Astana
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Wed
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23
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, IMAX, RU
15:40
from 4500 ₸
18:30
from 5000 ₸
21:20
from 5000 ₸
00:10
from 4500 ₸
2D, RU
17:10
from 15000 ₸
20:00
from 15000 ₸
22:50
from 15000 ₸
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