Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Tron 3 Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Astana 5 November 2025

Tron 3 Showtimes – 5 November 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 3 Tomorrow 4 Wed 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tron 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
00:05 from 1600 ₸ 12:30 from 1600 ₸ 19:25 from 1600 ₸ 00:05 from 1600 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:05 from 1600 ₸ 10:40 from 1600 ₸ 13:00 from 1600 ₸ 15:10 from 1600 ₸ 21:45 from 1600 ₸ 23:05 from 1600 ₸ 00:05 from 1600 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more