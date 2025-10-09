Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tron 3
Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Astana
Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Thu
9
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tron 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
16:30
from 4000 ₸
19:00
from 4500 ₸
21:30
from 4500 ₸
00:00
from 4500 ₸
Kinopark 8 IMAX Saryarka
g. Astana, TRTs Saryarka, 3 etazh, pr. Turan, 24
2D, RU
17:00
from 4000 ₸
19:30
from 4500 ₸
22:00
from 4500 ₸
00:30
from 4500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree