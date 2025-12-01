Menu
Kinoafisha
Astana, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny, 2025 Screening times in Astana
24 December 2025
Dust Bunny Showtimes – 24 December 2025 Screenings in Astana
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Dust Bunny?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7
g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
19:30
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 6 Keruencity
g. Astana, TRTs Keruencity, 3 etazh, shossy Korgalzhyn
2D, RU
10:20
from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen
g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, RU
10:50
from 1900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Fackham Hall
2025, Great Britain, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
A Gilded Game
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree