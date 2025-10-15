Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Conjuring: Last Rites The Conjuring: Last Rites, 2025 Screening times in Astana 15 October 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Conjuring: Last Rites? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Evraziya Cinema7 g. Astana, ul. Petrova, 24
2D, RU
22:40 from 10000 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more