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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Astana 7 May 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Astana

Tickets
All about film
Thu 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 IMAX Keruen g. Astana, TRTs Keruen, 4 etazh, ul. Dostyk, 9
2D, IMAX, RU
10:30 from 4000 ₸ 13:00 from 4000 ₸ 15:40 from 4500 ₸ 18:10 from 5000 ₸ 20:30 from 5000 ₸ 23:00 from 5000 ₸
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