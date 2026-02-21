Menu
Kinoafisha Films Greenland: Migration Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Astana 22 February 2026

Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 22 February 2026 Screenings in Astana

All about film
Today 21 Tomorrow 22
Chaplin Khan Shatyr g. Astana, prosp. Turan, 37, TRTs «Han Shatyr», 2 etazh
2D, RU
19:20 from 4000 ₸
Chaplin MEGA Silk Way g. Astana, prosp. Kabanay batyra, 62
2D, RU
00:30 from 3500 ₸ 13:00 from 2400 ₸ 20:20 from 3800 ₸ 00:30 from 3500 ₸
