Menu
Kinoafisha
Arkalyk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
27
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mercy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Torgai Cinema
ulitsa Baytursynova, 15, 3 etazh TRTs «Torgai Plaza»
2D, RU
23:55
from 1400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree