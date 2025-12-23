Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in

Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Torgai Cinema ulitsa Baytursynova, 15, 3 etazh TRTs «Torgai Plaza»
2D, RU
23:55 from 1400 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more