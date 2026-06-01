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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 25 June 2026

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Format
Group Screenings
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:40 from 14:20 from 16:00 from 17:40 from 19:20 from 21:00 from 22:40 from 00:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:40 from 12:20 from 14:00 from 15:40 from 17:20 from 19:00 from 20:40 from 22:20 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KZ
13:00 from 14:50 from 16:40 from 18:30 from 20:20 from 22:20 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KZ
10:40 from 12:20 from 14:00 from 15:40 from 17:20 from 19:00 from 20:40 from 22:20 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KZ
13:00 from 14:40 from 16:20 from 18:00 from 19:40 from 21:20 from 23:00 from 00:30 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KZ
13:00 from 14:50 from 16:40 from 18:30 from 20:20 from 22:10 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:40 from 14:20 from 16:00 from 17:40 from 19:20 from 20:50 from 22:30 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:10 from 14:00 from 15:50 from 17:50 from 19:40 from 21:30 from 23:20 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KZ
12:10 from 14:00 from 15:50 from 17:40 from 19:30 from 21:20 from 23:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:30 from 12:10 from 13:40 from 15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:40 from 12:20 from 14:00 from 15:40 from 17:20 from 19:00 from 20:40 from 22:20 from 00:00 from
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