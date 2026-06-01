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Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
25 June 2026
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KZ
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Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KZ
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Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KZ
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Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KZ
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Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KZ
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KZ
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Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KZ
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Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KZ
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Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
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