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Qut
Qut, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
3 June 2026
Qut Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
10:20
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11:55
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13:30
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
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