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Kinoafisha Films Papasynyn qyzy Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 29 June 2026

Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 29 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 28 Tomorrow 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:20 from 18:00 from 19:40 from 23:00 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:00 from 13:40 from 15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 22:00 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
18:20 from
2D, KZ
17:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
10:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:20 from 18:00 from 19:40 from 21:20 from 23:00 from 00:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
19:40 from
2D, KZ
12:30 from 18:40 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:00 from 13:40 from 15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from
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