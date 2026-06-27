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Kinoafisha Films Papasynyn qyzy Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 28 June 2026

Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:20 from 18:00 from 19:40 from 23:00 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:00 from 13:40 from 15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 22:00 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
19:40 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
18:20 from
2D, KZ
17:20 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
17:50 from 19:20 from
2D, KZ
16:50 from 18:20 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
18:30 from
2D, KZ
17:30 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:20 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 16:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
10:10 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
15:00 from 16:10 from 17:50 from 19:30 from 21:10 from 22:40 from
2D, KZ
10:40 from 12:20 from 13:20 from 14:00 from 15:10 from 15:50 from 16:50 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 20:10 from 21:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
20:40 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:50 from
2D, KZ
14:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:20 from 18:00 from 19:40 from 21:20 from 23:00 from 00:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
19:40 from
2D, KZ
12:30 from 18:40 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:00 from 13:40 from 15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from
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