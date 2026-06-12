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Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 12 June 2026

Babay Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:00 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 11:30 from 12:10 from 13:20 from 14:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KZ
10:20 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KZ
10:50 from 12:30 from
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