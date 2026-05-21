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Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Babay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
19:00 from 20:50 from 22:40 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
13:45 from 16:10 from 18:00 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
16:00 from 17:20 from 19:05 from 20:50 from 22:35 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
18:15 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
14:30 from 15:00 from 18:30 from 19:35 from 20:20 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
15:00 from 19:00 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:40 from 20:35 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 19:00 from 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
14:00 from 17:15 from 18:00 from 18:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:50 from 17:40 from 19:30 from 21:20 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
14:40 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:50 from 17:40 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:00 from 16:50 from 18:40 from 20:30 from 22:20 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 22:10 from 00:00 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
14:40 from 16:20 from 20:50 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:30 from 17:20 from 19:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:10 from 16:50 from 18:30 from 20:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
18:00 from
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