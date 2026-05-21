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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
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Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
19:00
from
20:50
from
22:40
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
13:45
from
16:10
from
18:00
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
16:00
from
17:20
from
19:05
from
20:50
from
22:35
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
18:15
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
14:30
from
15:00
from
18:30
from
19:35
from
20:20
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
15:00
from
19:00
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:40
from
20:35
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:10
from
18:10
from
19:00
from
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
14:00
from
17:15
from
18:00
from
18:50
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:50
from
17:40
from
19:30
from
21:20
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
14:40
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:50
from
17:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:50
from
18:40
from
20:30
from
22:20
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:40
from
20:20
from
22:10
from
00:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:20
from
20:50
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:30
from
17:20
from
19:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:10
from
19:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:10
from
16:50
from
18:30
from
20:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
18:00
from
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