Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
5 June 2026
Кассандра Showtimes – 5 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
4
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Кассандра?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
18:20
from
22:15
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
10:20
from
19:00
from
22:30
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:35
from
15:40
from
17:20
from
19:10
from
21:05
from
22:50
from
00:35
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:45
from
16:50
from
18:35
from
20:20
from
22:05
from
Now Playing
New Releases
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree