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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 24 June 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
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18:50 from 20:50 from 22:00 from
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20:30 from 22:20 from 00:10 from
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19:30 from 21:20 from 23:10 from
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