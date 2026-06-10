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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 11 June 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 11 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 10 Tomorrow 11
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
21:20 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
22:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:10 from 16:50 from 18:30 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from 01:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
14:10 from 15:50 from 17:30 from 19:20 from 21:00 from 22:40 from 00:20 from
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