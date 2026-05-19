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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 21 May 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 21 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Thu 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:20 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
14:00 from 15:20 from 15:50 from 19:20 from 19:40 from 21:00 from 21:30 from 22:40 from 00:20 from
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