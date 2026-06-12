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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 13 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 13 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
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Rayymbek batyra
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17:10 from 19:10 from 21:10 from 23:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
14:10 from 17:40 from 19:20 from 21:00 from 22:40 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
17:40 from 19:20 from 21:00 from 22:50 from 00:50 from
2D, KZ
16:40 from 18:20 from 20:00 from 21:50 from 23:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
18:10 from 20:10 from 22:10 from 00:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from 01:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
19:20 from 21:00 from 22:40 from 00:20 from
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